LETTER: Public broadcasting offers the most unbiased news

We understand that Tim Graham’s column in the June 19 Review-Journal on public broadcasting is his opinion. However, it is totally misleading.

For years we read and watched many different sources of news, and now we read news sources on line. We read the Review-Journal cover to cover daily. We have never watched MSNBC or Fox and stopped watching and reading CNN due to bias. We watch the PBS NewsHour nightly because it is the most unbiased source available.

Mr. Graham accuses NPR of bias because of an NPR interview with a Los Angeles Times reporter. That doesn’t speak to NPR’s bias but to the person they interviewed. Did the NPR journalist interview people with a different perceptive? Yes, Mr. Graham just elected not to share it.

We have found that PBS and NPR are the only sources that consistency offer different perspectives. The NewsHour generally has both liberal and conservative perspectives. They frequently interview both Republican and Democratic senators and representatives. In addition they frequently have authoritative guests who speak on the current issues.

We think the reason there now is a push to defund PBS/NPR is that many people do not want to hear or read alternative perspectives. They are not serving “their” Kool-Aid.

We are not interested in all the rhetoric, only the facts. However, we do appreciate and value the opinions of highly respected and authoritative professionals.