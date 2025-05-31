94°F
LETTER: Public employee pay, benefits are well-warranted

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Robert Rovere Las Vegas
May 30, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Your Wednesday editorial on government employee wages and benefits continues to showcase the Review-Journal’s desire for a race to the bottom for employee pay and benefits in general.

Attempting to tie in the truly horrible decisions by a few elected county commissioners regarding land development with non-elected employee wages and benefits is unfair to your readers.

Employees were once valued for their expertise and knowledge. That was shown by good pay, valued longevity with raises beyond the inflation rate, and a defined-benefit pension the employer paid for as part of your employment. Having destroyed private-sector unions and these standard benefits in the private sector, the attack is now on public-sector workers.

A defined-benefit pension paid for by the employer is and was the gold standard for anyone working in the United States. It encouraged longevity and staying with your employer through thick and thin. There is nothing “lavish” or “overly generous” in the pay of non-elected city, county or state employees.

Our Nevada Highway Patrol cannot fill almost 50 percent of its budgeted positions due to poor pay and benefits. Employment that requires knowledge, education and a good background history should be rewarded.

Many of those in the private workforce do not realize they have been short-changed by their employers for years when it comes to pay and benefits. Some readers of the editorial may be angry when they examine what a real salary and benefits package should be. Stop this race to the bottom for workers.

