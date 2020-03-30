LETTER: Public health officials should still advocate flu shots

AP Photo/David Goldman

I find it interesting that there is no comparison to the deaths that are currently being caused by the regular flu. Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control say 20,000 to 60,000 people in the United States die each year from the flu. That’s an average of 55 per day.

Those unfortunate people in the critical stages compete for much the same medical support services as critical COVID-19 patients. Yet there has been no call to ensure people have gotten their flu vaccine. It would at least spare some lives from the regular flu and free medical services for others.

I am amazed by how few people get their flu shot yet are afraid of COVID-19. Will they take that vaccine if/or when it becomes available?