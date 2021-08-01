90°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
77-logo-phone 77-logo-tablet 77-logo-pc
covid-logo-phone covid-logo-tablet covid-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Public needs specifics on the unvaccinated, deaths and hospitalizations in Las Vegas

Andy Windes Las Vegas
July 31, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP
Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP

In recent weeks, as new cases of COVID have risen dramatically, it has become common for the Review-Journal to include something in its daily reporting to the effect of “unvaccinated residents account for nearly all of the new infections.” This appears to be a reasonable statement. But messages like these are vague and leave room for doubt. It would be far more informative to report, for instance, “Of 100 newly admitted hospital cases yesterday, 99 of them were unvaccinated.”

Surely the state is tracking these numbers. They should be made available and reported as often as possible. A headline of “20 new COVID deaths reported; all 20 were unvaccinated,” would offer far greater incentive to get vaccinated than uncertain reports of “nearly all.” A clear, concise message backed up by hard numbers will receive attention. Now is the time to present people with facts that leave no room for debate.

MOST READ
1
Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp
Raiders’ running back retires early in training camp
2
5 arrested in Las Vegas, Florida in moving company fraud scheme
5 arrested in Las Vegas, Florida in moving company fraud scheme
3
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
Nevada’s oldest casino turns 90 on Sunday
4
Nevada gives guidance on mask mandate taking effect Friday
Nevada gives guidance on mask mandate taking effect Friday
5
15 arrested, booked in Henderson during child sex sting
15 arrested, booked in Henderson during child sex sting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
CARTOON: On the sidelines
By and / RJ

The stunning withdrawal from the Olympics by Simone Biles was neither cowardly nor heroic. World-class athletes must compete under pressure, but her extraordinary maneuvers can be dangerous if not in the right frame of mind.

(AP Photo/Hans Pennink)
LETTER: COVID is very real
Neal Matzkin Henderson

And the unvaccinated need to understand that.