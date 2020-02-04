LETTER: Public officials who think they’re above the law

(Getty Images)

I am chagrined that our local elected officials still think they are above the law, even after Clark County Commission members went to jail for taking bribes.

The Review-Journal discovered and disclosed that former Assemblyman Morse Arberry cheated and stole, got caught and won’t abide by his sweetheart plea agreement (five felonies reduced to one misdemeanor) and court orders that he pay restitution of $120,000. Yet he pays nothing, and nothing happens to him.

Then there is Family Court Judge Matthew Harter, who leaves his campaign signs up across the county from the last election despite the law requiring removal of signs within a specified period long gone, that everyone else complies with. Now it’s election time, and Judge Harter, who does run an efficient court, is unopposed. So now we get to look at his campaign signs all year this year and for years to come. Clearly, he thinks he’s above the law, too.