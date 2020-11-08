47°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Public pension problem requires tough change

Steve Almquist Henderson
November 7, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

The Review-Journal’s Nov. 2 editorial properly addressed the public pension issues that infect California and the entire country. Without getting into the fine details, this problem can be greatly reduced by eliminating pensions for public employees and easing into 401(k) plans. Hence, when individuals retire, they have their funds and the obligation to the taxpayer ceases.

California, Los Angeles County and the city of Los Angeles are already virtually bankrupt due to the forthcoming pension obligations. It is only a matter of time that Nevada and other states will be in the same situation.

I understand it is the position of public employee unions to defend their members, but let’s be realistic. There are times in which we need to be fair to all parties, because this policy has a substantial negative financial effect on the population as a whole.

MOST READ
1
Storm drops a few showers in Las Vegas, snow in mountains
Storm drops a few showers in Las Vegas, snow in mountains
2
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
17 funny tweets about waiting for Nevada’s election results
3
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
4
Robot dog greeting guests at Wynn Las Vegas
Robot dog greeting guests at Wynn Las Vegas
5
Coroner IDs four killed in Henderson shooting
Coroner IDs four killed in Henderson shooting
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump removes his mask as he stands on the Blue Room Balcony upon returning to ...
LETTER: Donald Trump and his dangerous views
Jim Elder Las Vegas

All Republicans and Democrats must stand together and stand up to this president and his dangerous views.