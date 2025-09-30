LETTER: Public safety workers and bloated public pensions

I found Tom Conlin‘s Thursday letter (“Costly Pensions”) to be ridiculous. It was an exercise in justifying gross benefits for life at the expense of the taxpayer.

Mr. Conlin says that firefighters and police officers deserve their bloated pensions because they have shorter lifespans than the average American. But so do those working tons of other jobs vital to the American economy. They do not receive fat union salaries and bloated pensions for life.

As for his comment that you’re far more likely to get more bang for your taxpayer buck paying for a police officer or a firefighter versus a journalist? That’s ridiculous. Police officers and firefighters in Clark County are a drain on the public treasury. Your local journalist is paid by a private organization.