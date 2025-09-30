74°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Public safety workers and bloated public pensions

(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
More Stories
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Activist judge shouldn’t be on the bench
U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Nevada senators vote for a government shutdown
AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: One way to pay down the federal debt
LETTER: Tourism decline: Donald Trump isn’t helping
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas
September 29, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I found Tom Conlin‘s Thursday letter (“Costly Pensions”) to be ridiculous. It was an exercise in justifying gross benefits for life at the expense of the taxpayer.

Mr. Conlin says that firefighters and police officers deserve their bloated pensions because they have shorter lifespans than the average American. But so do those working tons of other jobs vital to the American economy. They do not receive fat union salaries and bloated pensions for life.

As for his comment that you’re far more likely to get more bang for your taxpayer buck paying for a police officer or a firefighter versus a journalist? That’s ridiculous. Police officers and firefighters in Clark County are a drain on the public treasury. Your local journalist is paid by a private organization.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: One way to pay down the federal debt
John Turzer Henderson

With a few budget “haircuts” here and there, the prospects of a balanced federal budget are much closer to reality. What a novel concept.

LETTER: Tourism decline: Donald Trump isn’t helping
Joan Bockholt North Las Vegas

About the criticisms of the “please come to Nevada” campaign: What can a slogan, no matter how compelling or clever, do when the deck is stacked against us?

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Las Vegas must stop building
Russell Boyd Las Vega

What I don’t get is why, with the water crisis, we continue to build around 12,000 new homes here in Las Vegas every year.

MORE STORIES