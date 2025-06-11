98°F
Letters

LETTER: Public school choice comes to Nevada

The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Nevada State Legislature Building. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Len Marciano North Las Vegas
June 10, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

Nevada has activated a public-school voucher system with Senate Bill 460, a major win for children trapped in under-performing schools. Gov. Joe Lombardo is to be congratulated for getting this bill through.

The legislation creates a system of open enrollment, which includes transportation for students to a school outside their zone of attendance. Children can now take their state-allotted educational money and move from a failing school to one that meets their needs and develops their abilities, giving them hope for the future.

(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
LETTER: Tinkering with mail-in voting
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

I agree it’s reasonable to call for tighter oversight of mail-in ballot counting (June 6 Review-Journal editorial), but such scrutiny must apply across the board, not just in select areas.

LETTER: Another sad Nevada animal cruelty story
Patricia Reid Las Vegas

We are grateful for the passage of “Reba’s Law” recently at the Nevada Legislature, but heavier fines and penalties are necessary.

