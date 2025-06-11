LETTER: Public school choice comes to Nevada

Nevada has activated a public-school voucher system with Senate Bill 460, a major win for children trapped in under-performing schools. Gov. Joe Lombardo is to be congratulated for getting this bill through.

The legislation creates a system of open enrollment, which includes transportation for students to a school outside their zone of attendance. Children can now take their state-allotted educational money and move from a failing school to one that meets their needs and develops their abilities, giving them hope for the future.