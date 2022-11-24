54°F
Letters

LETTER: Public schools and competition from charters, private schools

Derek Johnson Las Vegas
November 23, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Expectations and rules for students are posted in the front of Steve Armitage’s 5th grade class at Hancock Elementary School Friday, Oct. 18, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In response to your Sunday editorial, “Election highlights move to school choice,” I wanted to write a letter of conditional support for your endorsement of charter and private schools. The condition: that those charter and private schools follow the public school salary schedule.

It’s tiresome to read these pieces that tout the results of charter and private schools while ignoring the self-selection on the part of families who enroll their students in them. Non-public school options use that self-selection as a compensating differential for lower salaries.

Full disclosure: I attended public and Catholic schools. They prepared me for degrees from the University of Minnesota, Oxford and MIT. And I am a Clark County School District teacher.

