Central American migrants settle in a shelter at the Jesus Martinez stadium in Mexico City, Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Regarding “Biden border policy: Criminals welcome” by Debra J. Saunders (Sunday): I suggest that Republican donors fund buses to take the migrants to the front lawns of the private homes of President Joe Biden and Barack Obama. I bet the welcome mat at both homes would be removed by the next day.