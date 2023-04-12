LETTER: Pull up the drawbridge!

There is no shortage of discussion and debate regarding our record low water resources in the valley and how to handle this most salient and pressing problem.

There is no shortage of discussion and debate regarding our record low water resources in the valley and how to handle this most salient and pressing problem. But what I fail to understand is how there are still hundreds of new homes being built at at time when we don’t even have enough water for the people already living here.

I was shocked when I drove out to Lake Las Vegas recently and saw multiple developments being dug out from scratch or expanded. I am all for growth, but it makes no sense. Yet I never hear anybody talking about it as part of a practical, cohesive approach to our water policy. Is anybody else seeing the obvious problem? How about a moratorium on building starting yesterday.