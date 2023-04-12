82°F
Letters

LETTER: Pull up the drawbridge!

Amy Smith Henderson
April 12, 2023 - 4:13 pm
 
Updated April 12, 2023 - 4:36 pm

There is no shortage of discussion and debate regarding our record low water resources in the valley and how to handle this most salient and pressing problem. But what I fail to understand is how there are still hundreds of new homes being built at at time when we don’t even have enough water for the people already living here.

I was shocked when I drove out to Lake Las Vegas recently and saw multiple developments being dug out from scratch or expanded. I am all for growth, but it makes no sense. Yet I never hear anybody talking about it as part of a practical, cohesive approach to our water policy. Is anybody else seeing the obvious problem? How about a moratorium on building starting yesterday.

