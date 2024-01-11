LETTER: Pulling their strings

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

I am amused, as well as dismayed, at the number of Democrats who group anyone who voted for Donald Trump into the category of brainwashed members of “the MAGA cult,” calling them Mr. Trump’s puppets.

But what about those same Democrats who praise Bidenomics despite the fact that gasoline in many valley stations is still more than $4 a gallon, food prices are up 20 to 30 percent over three years ago, and the White House routinely issues press releases that there is no border crisis despite the fact that “sanctuary cities,” thousands of miles from the border, are refusing to accept more immigrants because of the financial burden?

Yet in their eyes, Mr. Biden is doing a great job and they want four more years of these conditions, which all of us have to endure. So who are the puppets?