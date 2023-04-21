LETTER: Punishing homebuyers with good credit

FILE - A sale sign stands outside a home in Wyndmoor, Pa., Wednesday, June 22, 2022. On Friday, the National Association of Realtors reports on sales of existing homes in December. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

I see that the Biden administration has not learned from the mistakes of the past, i.e., the housing market crash of 2008. Back then, people who could not get mortgages were subsidized by the government to help them get into a home that they really could not afford. The result was the crash of the housing market. Then the government just rescued the banks.

Now, this administration is going to punish those people who have worked all of their lives to attain a great credit score and are able to purchase a home with lower interest rates because of that credit (Wednesday Review-Journal editorial). But those same people will be punished by having to pay higher interest rates and other governmental fees. That money will subsidize those with worse credit to make it easier for them to buy a home.

So it is about taking from those who are diligent enough to achieve their goals and giving to those who sit back and receive bonuses for doing nothing or as little as possible.

All this will do is make more people sit back and try not to achieve — because achievement is a bad thing, according to this administration. Because the government will take care of you.

If you want something, it’s on you to try harder and to not let anything stand in your way with no excuses. Do not live off the backs of others. Everyone can succeed if they really want to.