Letters

LETTER: Push to rename airport after Harry Reid is back

Pat Russell Henderson
July 3, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

It should be no surprise, in the midst of the racial protests currently underway, that numerous Democrats are again trying to get McCarran International Airport renamed for Harry Reid (“Name change for McCarran gaining ground”, June 28 Review Journal). Their rationale again is the accusations that former Nevada Sen. Pat McCarran (who died in office in 1954) was “racist,” when, in fact, it’s nothing more than a kick-back to Harry Reid for his support to numerous Democrats over the years.

A similar attempt in 2017 by the 11 sponsors of Senate Bill SB174 and other Democrats failed miserably. The effort to rename McCarran after Mr. Reid was the second most unpopular bill proposal during the 2017 legislative session, with 3,151 public comments against renaming McCarran and only 63 public comments in favor.

In his June 28 letter to the Review-Journal, Bruce Newton said it best: “Let’s keep politics out of it. Don’t rename the airport after former Sen. Harry Reid. We do not need to add fuel to the political fires.”

THE LATEST