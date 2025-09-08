LETTER: Put more water in Lake Mead

The seven states that share the Colorado River have not agreed how to manage usage going forward.

The seven states that share the Colorado River have not agreed how to manage usage going forward. The problem is there is not enough water to go around. The only solution is to increase flow. There are too many selfish players to do anything else.

Lots of talking but little action is why we are in this predicament. When the water cops realized there was a problem, they jumped on the climate change bandwagon without giving even a passing glance at California’s usage.

Federal officials think we have at least two more years to play around with, acting like they are smarter than the average bear. Not so fast, Yogi! The numbers the water cops are using don’t jibe with reality. Like saying power generation is not being threatened this year when the reality is Lake Powell is on the verge of stopping generation this fall.