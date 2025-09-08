86°F
Letters

LETTER: Put more water in Lake Mead

The Lake Mead Marina on Lake Mead is in view from the Hoover Dam Lodge Trailhead on Thursday, A ...
The Lake Mead Marina on Lake Mead is in view from the Hoover Dam Lodge Trailhead on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2024, near Boulder City. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Nicholas Gartner Henderson
September 7, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

The seven states that share the Colorado River have not agreed how to manage usage going forward. The problem is there is not enough water to go around. The only solution is to increase flow. There are too many selfish players to do anything else.

Lots of talking but little action is why we are in this predicament. When the water cops realized there was a problem, they jumped on the climate change bandwagon without giving even a passing glance at California’s usage.

Federal officials think we have at least two more years to play around with, acting like they are smarter than the average bear. Not so fast, Yogi! The numbers the water cops are using don’t jibe with reality. Like saying power generation is not being threatened this year when the reality is Lake Powell is on the verge of stopping generation this fall.

Eric Manuel Las Vegas

In Las Vegas — the state’s largest city and the community most affected by the DMV shutdown — we have yet to hear from Mayor Shelley Berkley.

Thomas Teates Las Vegas

Las Vegas appears to be subjected to the perfect storm for tourism. Domestic tourists pretty much know the price of things.

Robert Hirst Las Vegas

We have had one of the lowest-ranked school systems in the country for a number of years. Those unprepared children pass up from grade to grade and eventually matriculate into general society.

Deborah Nielson McGill, Nevada

I am alarmed by the proposal to transfer the Nevada History Museum in Ely and its buildings to the Nevada Northern Railway Foundation Inc.

Stuart J. Lipoff Las Vegas

Nevada lawmakers passed on the opportunity to diversity our economy beyond gaming and hospitality by energizing a new film industry investment.

Russell J. Sanders North Las Vegas

The resort fees add, in many cases, a considerable amount to a room cost, and yet many tourists are not here to use the facilities those fees supposedly cover.

Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should realize how ignorant it was to get votes by defunding the police.

Ronald Sharetts Las Vegas

I did not vote for Gov. Lombardo for him to be someone’s press secretary.

Bill Minarik Las Vegas

As usual, your recent editorial (“Fourth Amendment protections on the line case,” Aug. 25) was on the correct side of the facts of this Fourth Amendment case.

