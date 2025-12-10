LETTER: Putin and peace

Brett Stuart’s Dec. 2 letter, “Russia cave,” is correct. But the United States should go to the top of the hill and ask Russia to pull out its troops, return all land (plus Crimea) it invaded while killing innocent people and make reparations for the destruction it brought to Ukraine.

Alternately, the United States should give Ukraine the Tomahawk missiles they requested and urge NATO to do an emergency draft to join them. Along with that, all sanctions will remain in place — and more should be added by the United States, Europe Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The West will continue the economic and business strangle-hold until war and peace is resolved. Additionally, more creative restrictions will be considered to make Russia a world-wide outcast.

Vladimir Putin makes his weaknesses known: Tomahawks and NATO are his Achilles’ heel. So far, Putin is not backing off his warring. He feels psychologically superior. His current only peace plan is that he gets all he wants, the whole of Ukraine. Why not? He saw Crimea fold without any resistance. This is just chapter two. Then you have to wonder: Will there be a chapter three?