LETTER: Putting party first
Democrats in Nevada congressional delegation fail the test.
During the past election, all of our Nevada Democratic Senate and House members ran ad after ad telling us how bipartisan they were and that they don’t follow their party leaders, they vote for what Nevada voters want. Well, we just found out the truth as they all followed their Democrat bosses and voted against no tax on tips and overtime and relief for Social Security recipients — all of which Nevada working-class people are overwhelmingly in favor of.