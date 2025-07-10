98°F
LETTER: Putting party first

Joe Stockman Henderson
July 9, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

During the past election, all of our Nevada Democratic Senate and House members ran ad after ad telling us how bipartisan they were and that they don’t follow their party leaders, they vote for what Nevada voters want. Well, we just found out the truth as they all followed their Democrat bosses and voted against no tax on tips and overtime and relief for Social Security recipients — all of which Nevada working-class people are overwhelmingly in favor of.


LETTER: Awfully generous
August Hasbrouck Las Vegas

LVCVA chief gets huge raise, bonus.

LETTER: It was a good run for democracy
Vince Coyle Henderson

As I watched the GOP members of Congress cheer the passage of their bill that will strip millions of health care, deny food to children and shred the Constitution, I felt sick to my stomach.

LETTER: An appreciation for America
H. Pytel Las Vegas

July 4 was a special celebration of the United States’ birthday. I don’t recall ever seeing such an outpouring of recognition of our country’s origins and greatness.

LETTER: The freedom to leave
Brian Freymueller Henderson

Those who don’t like America should go elsewhere.

LETTER: Americans first
Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We must make our own problems the top priority.

