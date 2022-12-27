LETTER: Putting the Teamster bailout in perspective

Empty open hands of businessman

In your Dec. 17 editorial, “Biden pays off unions with pension bailout,” you went to great lengths complaining about President Joe Biden bailing out the Teamsters fund and how it’s “the largest taxpayer bailout of a private pension plan in history.” I just wonder if you compared its size to President George W. Bush bailing out the banks in 2008, but not bailing out all those people that lost their homes.