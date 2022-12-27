53°F
Letters

LETTER: Putting the Teamster bailout in perspective

Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas
December 26, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Empty open hands of businessman

In your Dec. 17 editorial, “Biden pays off unions with pension bailout,” you went to great lengths complaining about President Joe Biden bailing out the Teamsters fund and how it’s “the largest taxpayer bailout of a private pension plan in history.” I just wonder if you compared its size to President George W. Bush bailing out the banks in 2008, but not bailing out all those people that lost their homes.

A UNLV classroom is prepped for incoming students at the new Harry Reid Research and Technology ...
LETTER: Nevada State College or University?
Evan Blythin Las Vegas The writer is a emeritus professor at UNLV.

Thinking about the state’s higher education offerings.

