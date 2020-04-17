LETTER: Putting those stimulus checks to good use

While I agree with W. Isaac II’s recent letter to the editor that the federal debt needs to be reduced and that those who don’t need their stimulus checks could direct the money toward that goal, two weeks ago, I made a different decision.

As I knew I would be receiving at least $1,000, I contacted two laid-off waitresses at a restaurant that I frequent. I gave them $500 each to help support them until they receive their unemployment and stimulus checks. I encourage others who receive but do not “need” their checks to do the same.