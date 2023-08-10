93°F
Letters

LETTER: Putting Trump on trial before election would be a travesty

Anthony Palmer Las Vegas
August 9, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

I just saw an interview with former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr. He is well-versed in the law and has enjoyed a good reputation. In the interview, Mr. Barr stated that Donald Trump should go on trial even if he is the Republican candidate for president (and it is just prior to the election). He said the American people should know prior to the election about any malfeasance on Mr. Trump’s part.

This sounds reasonable except he forgot a basic rule of law. No matter which side of the debate you are on, Mr. Trump has the presumption of innocence until proven guilty. If Mr. Trump were re-elected, and Congress felt he was culpable of violations, he could be impeached, taken out of office and prosecuted. Even James Comey said it was too near an election to conduct an investigation of Hillary Clinton.

Putting Mr. Trump on trial while he is the front-runner in a presidential election? Now, that is malfeasance of office and election interference.

