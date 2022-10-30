59°F
Letters

LETTER: Question 1 is a model of deception

Knight Allen Las Vegas
October 29, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the ...
FILE - In this Oct. 29, 2020, file photo, a person places a mail-in ballot in a drop box at the Clark County Election Department in Las Vegas. As Republicans roll back access to the ballot, Democratic lawmakers have been quietly moving to expand voting rights. In Virginia, Maryland, Nevada and other states where Democrats have control, lawmakers are pushing to make it easier to cast ballots by mail, increase early voting and require greater oversight over changes to election law. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

This ballot includes Question 1, Nevada’s so-called equal rights amendment. The tactic of the supporters of this referendum is exactly the same as the one being used on Question 3. Deception by omission.

The words no discrimination “on account of … sexual orientation, gender identity or expression” wipe out Title IX and all the recognition and protections given to girls, their sports and their leagues that have allowed them to prosper and grow through high school and college. Those pushing Question 1 don’t deny this. Go to the “Argument for Passage.” The fifth paragraph, seventh line down says, “This ballot measure will not remove the state’s ability to ensure competitive balance in school sports.” That is the Legislature they are talking about. The Legislature that voted twice (2019 and 2021) to throw this in our face. Those lawmakers will fix the injustice that Question 1 represents? After they created it? I respectfully offer a better solution: Vote “no” on Question 1.

