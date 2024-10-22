66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Question 3 supporters are misguided

K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto
More Stories
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke/Pool)
LETTER: Kamala Harris and Captain Hindsight
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Don’t let Trump regain power
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Thank you, Joe Biden
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
Dave Fleischli Las Vegas
October 21, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

People promoting Question 3 do not understand our election system. We have general elections and primaries. Primary voting is the vehicle where the party members select the person they want to run in the general election. To have anyone other than a Republican vote in the Republican primary defeats the purpose. The same for Democrats.

If all can vote in the primary, we have no need for a general election in November.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
LETTER: Thank you, Joe Biden
Richard Skinner Henderson

It imperative to remind people in Nevada and around the nation that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris saved your job in the first few months of 2021.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a danger
J.J. Alexander Henderson

It is incomprehensible how so many people in this country are gullible to the lies, threats and demeaning accusations that spew from his mouth.

AP Photo/John Locher, File
LETTER: Helping voters navigate the election
Jacquie Hohertz Las Vegas

Even though I may not always agree with the RJ, please continue your in-depth analysis of the world and our wonderful city.

Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The transformation of Kamala Harris
Kathy L. Zeller Las Vegas

Your description of Kamala Harris’ rise from the most unpopular vice president to “an amalgamation of Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Mahatma Gandhi” was perfect.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
LETTER: What about character?
Andrew Dehler Las Vegas

RJ’s endorsement of Trump mentioned nothing about his character.

MORE STORIES