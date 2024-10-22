LETTER: Question 3 supporters are misguided
Why should non-party members get to help choose party nominees?
People promoting Question 3 do not understand our election system. We have general elections and primaries. Primary voting is the vehicle where the party members select the person they want to run in the general election. To have anyone other than a Republican vote in the Republican primary defeats the purpose. The same for Democrats.
If all can vote in the primary, we have no need for a general election in November.