LETTER: Question 7 and ballot security

Are you a fan of mail-in voting? Be aware that there are changes if Question 7 passes. Currently, you have to provide your signature on the outside of the return envelope. If this measure passes, you will also have to include the last four numbers of your Social Security number or the last four numbers of your driver’s license number along with your signature. This is too much private info displayed on the outside of an envelope. Looks like a way to discourage mail-in voting.