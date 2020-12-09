54°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Questioning priorities when it comes to COVID vaccine

D.L. Booth Henderson
December 8, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File

It would seem reasonable to give the second supply of the vaccine to the group of people who are most likely to die if they contracted the coronavirus. More than 70 percent of COVID deaths occur in the over-65 age group. Yet that group is in the third tier of the Nevada plan, behind educational faculty, retail workers and even prison inmates.

It is reasonable to give the first supply to health care workers and long-term care residents (most of which are over 65 years of age).

I think the first aim of the state’s program should be to reduce deaths. This plan doesn’t. It does reduce the chance of getting the virus for groups of people who have a small chance of dying.

Yet it leaves the group of people who have a great risk of dying — the over-65 years of age group — to wait months to get the vaccine. This means the number of deaths per day will still be significant over the next several months or until that group gets the vaccine.

MOST READ
1
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
Las Vegas Sands temporarily shuttering Palazzo Tower suites
2
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
Hsieh raised eyebrows in Park City with money, parties and fire
3
2020 NFR Texas 5th go-round results
2020 NFR Texas 5th go-round results
4
Burglar shot, killed by Las Vegas police in exclusive Spanish Hills
Burglar shot, killed by Las Vegas police in exclusive Spanish Hills
5
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
Las Vegas Strip draws COVID-safety OSHA complaints
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Local hospital beds are filling up
Eileen de Doelder Las Vegas

On Nov. 30, my husband’s doctor received a call and was told that all of his surgeries scheduled for Dec. 2 were canceled due to capacity limits.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
LETTER: Donald Trump needs to quit whining
B.J. Resop Las Vegas

It’s time our snowflake-in-chief packed up his bruised ego and shuffled himself down the White House steps and back to the dugout.

President-elect Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Do we need to change inauguration day?
William Stockdale Las Vegas

Then we would not have so much anxiety about someone abusing the electoral process with fraud and improper voting processes.

LETTER: The scarlett ‘c’?
John Carrier Las Vegas

During my grade school years, all students had to provide their immunization records to show they had been inoculated.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
LETTER: Donald Trump has been fired
Walter F. Wegst Las Vegas

The man has done a few things as president that are good. Overall, however, he is a disaster and should be fired.