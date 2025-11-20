LETTER: Questions about Clark County’s new 9-1-1 tax proposal

Your Nov. 13 article, “County proposes $1 monthly phone fee,” quotes the county’s rationale as being to “ensure that the 9-1-1 emergency response system provides efficient, interoperability and technologically advanced public safety communications.” I have no argument with efforts to implement the best practical 9-1-1 system. However, why haven’t deficiencies noted over the years been corrected? Do we now have to impose a tax to correct a problem that has been known for years?

The proposal also includes a $1 monthly fee on mobile phone customers. Does that include all mobile customers in Clark County? How will that collected? The proposal creates a 9-1-1 Emergency Response Advisory Committee. Is this committee really needed? As the article states, public comments can be emailed to publiccommentsccbl@clarkcountynv.gov