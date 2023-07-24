99°F
Letters

LETTER: Questions about Las Vegas and water use

Jack Oliver Las Vegas
July 23, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
People visit the Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People visit the Hoover Dam in Boulder City, Nev., Monday, May 30, 2022. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I see that the Las Vegas Valley Water District is pleased by the reduction in usage since enacting a penalty for using “excess” water. This begs the questions: Where is this newfound money going? If there is so much concern about water, why isn’t new building curtailed? Perhaps it’s permitted as the water company enjoys all the extra cash?

One other question: If the water used inside a home is recycled, why do water officials ask us to conserve?

