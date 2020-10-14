LETTER: Questions about mail-in voting in Nevada

AP Photo/Don Ryan, File

I plan on voting in person, and I will bring the ballot packet I received in the mail to the polling place. How do officials plan on discarding the packet I surrender when I vote in person?

And what safeguards are in place to assure those voting in person have not voted by mail or vice versa? I know that in-person voters who do not present their ballot packet will be required to sign an affidavit indicating they have not voted by mail. We have laws, but that doesn’t guarantee the prevention of violations. We know not all lawbreakers suffer the consequences of their actions.

I don’t want my vote canceled because someone voted twice. Our voting process must be administered with the utmost integrity to ensure electorate confidence.