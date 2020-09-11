LETTER: Questions about the Clark County voting schedule
Just go to the polls on Election Day
Got my voting info postcard today from the Clark County Election Department. So let me see if I got this straight. I will get a mailed ballot for the general election whether I ask for it or not. When I vote and mail it, it must be postmarked by Nov. 3.
So Tuesday afternoon, Nov 3, on my way to the polling place to vote in person, I drop the mail-in ballot at the post office for the required postmark. At the polling place, they don’t know I just mailed my vote in, so I vote again. So I assume someone, somewhere, at some time will compare the demographics on the mailed ballot to that of in-person voter and “disqualify” one of the ballots. What if I voted for different people on the two ballots? Which one will count? And how long after voting day will this occur? Oh, and will I be arrested, charged, fined or otherwise penalized for voter fraud?
Something is wrong with this picture. Put on your mask — just like you did when you went to buy toilet paper — and go to the polls and vote in person.