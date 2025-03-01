LETTER: Questions about the superintendent finalist

Several years ago I wrote (twice) to Jhone Ebert (current finalist for Clark County School District superintendent) asking her to explain how many Nevada students who earned Millennium Scholarships had to be diverted into basic math and English courses before they were deemed ready for the curriculum at a state college or university. I never received a reply from her or any representative of the Nevada Department of Education. If Ms. Ebert could not provide an explanation or rationale as to this issue, how will she handle the myriad issues at the district?

I urge all readers to consider Victor Joecks’ Wednesday column on the issue. Will Ms. Ebert return structure and discipline to the classroom? Will she promote tough educational standards? Will she give teachers and principals the authority to remove disruptive students so those who want to learn have a safe, conducive environment? Will she not stand in the way of school choice?