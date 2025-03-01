59°F
Letters

LETTER: Questions about the superintendent finalist

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Making martyrs of fired federal employees
A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench at a position north of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. (AP Phot ...
LETTER: Revisionist history on Ukraine
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Credit card interest rates
Henderson City Hall. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Secrecy over Henderson police chief is justified
Barney Wintermte Henderson
February 28, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

Several years ago I wrote (twice) to Jhone Ebert (current finalist for Clark County School District superintendent) asking her to explain how many Nevada students who earned Millennium Scholarships had to be diverted into basic math and English courses before they were deemed ready for the curriculum at a state college or university. I never received a reply from her or any representative of the Nevada Department of Education. If Ms. Ebert could not provide an explanation or rationale as to this issue, how will she handle the myriad issues at the district?

I urge all readers to consider Victor Joecks’ Wednesday column on the issue. Will Ms. Ebert return structure and discipline to the classroom? Will she promote tough educational standards? Will she give teachers and principals the authority to remove disruptive students so those who want to learn have a safe, conducive environment? Will she not stand in the way of school choice?

(Getty Images)
Joe Borriello Las Vegas

Capping credit card interest rates will adjust the game’s rules, but there are still billions to be made.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: To dye for
Joseph Manzo Las Vegas

The FDA has decided to ban red dye 3 because of its potential cancer causing properties.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Some children need lunch at school
Cecilia Ambutas Henderson

Some Nevadans are struggling with feeding their families, and that includes school-age children. I, for one, don’t mind seeing my tax dollars feed kids.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Laying off national park employees not a good move
Harv Dykstra Amargosa Valley

Our national parks and forests pay for themselves, especially through foreign visitors paying full price. They are the furthest thing from waste and fraud.

