82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Letters

LETTER: Questions for those who want to outlaw abortion

Bob Ebinger Las Vegas
October 7, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Beck Gerritson, president of Eagle Forum of Alabama, speaks at an anti-abortion rally outside t ...
Beck Gerritson, president of Eagle Forum of Alabama, speaks at an anti-abortion rally outside the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

In his Sept. 22 letter, Miguel Reyes-Cuerva claims Democrats have an “obsession” and “want to continue killing U.S. babies” via abortion.

First, a fetus is not a baby. It may be convenient to Mr. Reyes-Cuerva’s argument to say so, but saying a fetus is a baby does not make it so. Babies breathe on their own. Fetuses do not. A fetus requires an umbilical cord. A baby does not. A “baby’” by definition, is a newborn.

Second, the letter urges that, in lieu of allowing a woman the right obtain an abortion, the prospective mother of the unwanted child should carry the fetus to term and place the newborn up for adoption. Given that position, a few questions:

Who should be required to pay financial costs (i.e., lost wages) associated with the woman’s unwanted pregnancy? If a woman is forced to incubate a fetus/child she neither planned for or wants, who should pay for health care? Who is going to pay the estate of a deceased woman who dies from complications related to the course of her forced pregnancy? I wonder if those “millions of parents and individuals who want to adopt kids” want to adopt a disabled child. Who pays for the ongoing medical costs of that disabled child?

It seems these issues should be resolved before anyone advises a woman what she should or should not do in regard to her unwanted pregnancy.

One last question: Why are Republicans obsessed with wanting to control a woman’s body?

MOST READ
1
2 Las Vegans killed in Strip stabbings; suspect identified
2 Las Vegans killed in Strip stabbings; suspect identified
2
Prosecutors claim Hells Angels plan to retaliate against witnesses
Prosecutors claim Hells Angels plan to retaliate against witnesses
3
Suspect in Strip stabbings told police people were laughing at him
Suspect in Strip stabbings told police people were laughing at him
4
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
Tilman Fertitta files plans for 43-story Strip resort
5
Raiders linebacker has rare Pokémon card worth $1M
Raiders linebacker has rare Pokémon card worth $1M
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes and other tobacco products at a store in San Franc ...
LETTER: The FDA and vaping
Richard E. Ralston Newport Beach, California The writer is executive director of Americans for Free Choice in Medicine.

Agency officials should be clear about the dangers compared to smoking.