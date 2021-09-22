LETTER: Quit complaining about tax laws

If I were super wealthy, I would use the existing code to my advantage.

As a reasonably educated retired person, I watch President Joe Biden as he rails against the rich corporations and people. He says they don’t pay their fair share. I just wonder why folks listen to this nonsense. Congress writes the tax code. If Congress thinks the wealthy don’t pay their fair share, write a new tax code.

If I were super wealthy, I would use the existing code to my advantage. Who, if honest, would not do the same?