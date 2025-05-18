65°F
Letters

LETTER: Quit crying about federal government cuts

Robert H. Ferguson Las Vegas
May 17, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

If you’re angry about DOGE and President Donald Trump trying to cut the size of our federal government, ponder this: If America doesn’t cut federal spending, we’re all in trouble. Republicans, Democrats, the poor, all of us, because America will collapse under the weight of our multitrillion-dollar debt.

Both Republican and Democrat administrations have caused this. The truth is we can’t tax our way out of it. What we can do is cut federal spending and raise our productivity. Democrats and the media are doing everything they can — lawfare, obstruction and outright lies — to make Mr. Trump fail.

Here’s what you should be angry about. The Biden administration allowed 12 million illegal immigrants in and also relaxed qualification terms for Medicaid that caused enrollment to balloon between 2020 to 2024. Several blue states — California, New York, Illinois — also opened Medicaid up to illegal immigrants. That is the “waste, fraud and abuse” we need to root out. It’s not “cutting Medicaid.” It’s getting America back to work, pruning government expenditures, restoring pride in personal accomplishment and literally saving our nation.

Eric Riccardi Las Vegas

Thank you for your May 10 story, “NLV manager gets bonus after positive review.” It’s good to know the new North Las Vegas City Manager Micaela Moore is doing such a good job after her first year since being promoted from city attorney. Her $17,000 bonus was approved 4-0 by the North Las Vegas City Council. This atop a $340,000 annual salary. I suppose that wasn’t incentive enough to perform well in the new position.

