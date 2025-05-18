LETTER: Quit crying about federal government cuts

If you’re angry about DOGE and President Donald Trump trying to cut the size of our federal government, ponder this: If America doesn’t cut federal spending, we’re all in trouble. Republicans, Democrats, the poor, all of us, because America will collapse under the weight of our multitrillion-dollar debt.

Both Republican and Democrat administrations have caused this. The truth is we can’t tax our way out of it. What we can do is cut federal spending and raise our productivity. Democrats and the media are doing everything they can — lawfare, obstruction and outright lies — to make Mr. Trump fail.

Here’s what you should be angry about. The Biden administration allowed 12 million illegal immigrants in and also relaxed qualification terms for Medicaid that caused enrollment to balloon between 2020 to 2024. Several blue states — California, New York, Illinois — also opened Medicaid up to illegal immigrants. That is the “waste, fraud and abuse” we need to root out. It’s not “cutting Medicaid.” It’s getting America back to work, pruning government expenditures, restoring pride in personal accomplishment and literally saving our nation.