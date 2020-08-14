LETTER: Racism a “public health crisis”?

Elizabeth Brumley Las Vegas Review-Journal

Seldom, if ever, has an article disturbed me more than “Racism deemed health crisis” in the Nevada Section of the Aug. 6 Review-Journal. Declaring that racism — let’s say “systematic and structural racism,” as that term accurately depicts the concept’s Marxist nature — is a public health crisis was a very predictable yet ominous development. It not only fully reveals the moronic nature of our state government, it lays the potential basis for extensive suppression of basic freedom and human rights in the very near future.

Declaring something a “public health crisis” gives government at all levels carte blanche to do anything it wants, including abolishing basic constitutional rights and enacting discriminatory policies based upon race and ethnicity. Look what has already happened to freedom of expression, freedom of religion and freedom of assembly.

And watch out for the effective destruction of the Second Amendment on the grounds of a “public health crisis.” Hang on, we are in for a bumpy ride. And headed for the cliff.