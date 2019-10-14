LETTER: Racism and UNLV’s student body president

Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley. AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File

As someone also from South Carolina, I take umbrage at the comment made by an ally of UNLV student body President Hannah Patenaude concerning her Twitter comments of the past (“ UNLV student leader regrets her past tweets,” Wednesday Review-Journal).

In an obvious effort to deflect responsibility for the situation, one ally of Ms. Patenaude posted, “We grew up in one of the racist states in the country. We literally didn’t know any better.” Well, I grew up in South Carolina, and I know better.

South Carolina, I would submit, is no more racist than anywhere else in the country. The state elected Nikki Haley as governor in 2010, an Indian-American female who is well-positioned to be our first female president in 2024. South Carolina is full of non-racist Christian people.

Nevada has a white male governor. Does that mean Nevadans are racist?