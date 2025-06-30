93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Racking up the wins

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
More Stories
LETTER: A sad commentary
The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Democrats try to go off the rails again
LETTER: Long overdue
Protesters gather to denounce ICE, U.S Immigration and Customs Enforcement, operations Tuesday, ...
LETTER: On foreign and domestic wars
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas
June 29, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

In 4½ years in office, President Donald Trump has had three impressive foreign affairs successes: Direct dialogue with the North Korean leader, the Abraham Accords and the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Former President Barack Obama had no major foreign successes, with several significant failures (or if you prefer, disasters).

Not counting the failures, the score is Mr. Trump 3, Mr. Obama 0. Yet which person has a Nobel Peace Prize?

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
LETTER: A sad commentary
Jack Corrick Boulder City

Lots of distressing news.

LETTER: Long overdue
Stuart J. Ghertner Henderson

UMC finally gets mental health facility.

MORE STORIES