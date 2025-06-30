LETTER: Racking up the wins

LETTER: Democrats try to go off the rails again

In 4½ years in office, President Donald Trump has had three impressive foreign affairs successes: Direct dialogue with the North Korean leader, the Abraham Accords and the recent ceasefire between Israel and Iran.

Former President Barack Obama had no major foreign successes, with several significant failures (or if you prefer, disasters).

Not counting the failures, the score is Mr. Trump 3, Mr. Obama 0. Yet which person has a Nobel Peace Prize?