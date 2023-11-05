66°F
Letters

LETTER: Raiders fire their coach

Evan Whipple Las Vegas
November 4, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
Raiders owner Mark Davis watches team warm ups from the sideline before an NFL game between the ...
Raiders owner Mark Davis watches team warm ups from the sideline before an NFL game between the Detroit Lions and the Raiders on Monday, Oct. 30, 2023, at Ford Field in Detroit. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

The fan who was ejected from Allegiant Stadium recently for his “Bench McDaniels” sign should get season tickets as an apology. And maybe get hired as a consultant.

