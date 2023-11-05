LETTER: Raiders fire their coach
Sign carrying fan deserves an apology.
The fan who was ejected from Allegiant Stadium recently for his “Bench McDaniels” sign should get season tickets as an apology. And maybe get hired as a consultant.
Ranked-choice will cause problems.
When is Las Vegas going to get tough with repeat offenders?
Ranked-choice voting may be the answer.
You get what you pay for.
Look at the pro-Hamas protests.
Our local sportswriters need to let the Raiders owner manage the team.
The only way for peace in that region is to get rid of Hamas and Hezbollah in the north who are nothing more than an extension of the Iranian regime.
What message are states sending?
Thanks for helping save our democracy.
Calls for a “humanitarian pause” or ceasefire imply Israeli control and culpability for the devastation in Gaza. The hypocrisy is staggering.