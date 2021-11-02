LETTER: Raiders, Golden Knights ticket prices are too high

With the prices so high to go to a game, I won’t be going.

T-Mobile arena before an NHL game between the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

On Friday’s front page, the question is asked in the headline, “Where did the fans go?”

I can tell you where. With the prices so high to go to a game, such as $300-plus for a nosebleed seat to the Raiders game against Kansas City, I won’t be going. I love both the Raiders and especially the Knights and really want to go in person, but with these prices, I will watch it on TV.

So sad for us. With sporting events so overpriced, how can the regular folks afford to go?