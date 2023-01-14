49°F
Letters

LETTER: Raiders have been lame for two decades

Dave Mesker Las Vegas
January 13, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Raiders fans celebrate a score over the Denver Broncos during the first half of their NFL game ...
Raiders fans celebrate a score over the Denver Broncos during the first half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Another NFL season ends, and now all the smart people tell us what went wrong. Let’s face it: The Raiders had some great runs from 1967-2002, but that was in a different life. In this life — starting in 2003 — the Raiders are 114-221. Now comes the all-knowing writers and commentators with their brilliant takes as what has happened. It was Derek Carr … no, Josh McDaniels was the blame or the defense, etc. etc.

The Raiders are in a mess, and it all starts with the owner. An organization is only as good as the people at the top — period.

Mr. McDaniels is only a piece in the puzzle. Let’s leave him alone for the next couple of years. Hold your comments and let him work his magic. He seems to have the knowledge, and we all know the man who taught him has the best track record in football. He just might be the guy who leads the Raiders out of the nightmare that’s been ongoing since 2003.

