Letters

LETTER: Raiders need to better ambassadors of Las Vegas

Jeff Peterson Las Vegas
October 14, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
The last letter in the signage for the Raiders Allegiant Stadium logo is installed, in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

I have recently relocated back to Las Vegas after a five-year absence. I love this city and consider it my adopted hometown. Before I relocated back East, I was excited to see the Raiders coming to Las Vegas, and I knew what having a NFL team means for the status of a city. Coming back, I see that Vegas has adopted the Raiders with the team colors and logos everywhere from license plates to clothes to billboards and stores.

With the Raiders, however, has come some disturbing news of behavior patterns that reflect poorly on Las Vegas. Last year it was allegations of hostile work environment in the front office, a head coach scandal and two players arrested for DUI offenses, including one that killed an innocent young lady. Now, we have a player who loses his cool and shoves a non-player employee at an away game causing injury. The team comes out and supports the player? No, the team needs to dismiss him from the team or they will just continue to be a team with mediocre results but superstar bad behavior. It’s an appalling choice.

