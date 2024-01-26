LETTER: Raiders owner caves to players on new coach hire

If the players think that threating to demand trades to get what they want will work, then Mr. Davis’s problems have only just started.

Raiders owner Mark Davis watches team warm ups. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

So it seems the players have convinced Raiders owner Mark Davis to hire who they wanted for a coach. A few players even threatened to be traded. As Mr. Davis should know, when you start letting your players tell you how to run your multibillion-dollar business, it will lead only to more problems.

