Letters

LETTER: Raiders owner caves to players on new coach hire

Mark Evans Las Vegas
January 25, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 
So it seems the players have convinced Raiders owner Mark Davis to hire who they wanted for a coach. A few players even threatened to be traded. As Mr. Davis should know, when you start letting your players tell you how to run your multibillion-dollar business, it will lead only to more problems.

If the players think that threating to demand trades to get what they want will work, then Mr. Davis’s problems have only just started. The W and L columns will tell the truth.

