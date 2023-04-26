LETTER: Raiders owner should keep quiet about the A’s

Workers are seen at the Raiders' under-construction practice facility in Henderson on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mark Davis and J.T. the Brick on Raiders Nation radio have made their negative feelings known about the A’s management. They should now put a lid on that. It’s to the benefit to local fans that the A’s succeed. If the Raiders want to keep alive their animosity, they can avoid any joint activities or withhold other support. But the bad-mouthing should stop now. Local fans don’t care about what happened in Oakland 10 years ago.