72°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Raiders owner should keep quiet about the A’s

John Fields Henderson
April 25, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Workers are seen at the Raiders' under-construction practice facility in Henderson on Monday, F ...
Workers are seen at the Raiders' under-construction practice facility in Henderson on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Mark Davis and J.T. the Brick on Raiders Nation radio have made their negative feelings known about the A’s management. They should now put a lid on that. It’s to the benefit to local fans that the A’s succeed. If the Raiders want to keep alive their animosity, they can avoid any joint activities or withhold other support. But the bad-mouthing should stop now. Local fans don’t care about what happened in Oakland 10 years ago.

MOST READ
1
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
New Wynn lawsuit focused on slot machine attendant’s tip sharing
2
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
How rich is Tucker Carlson as he leaves Fox News?
3
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
Colorado River users, beware: Arizona dam releasing lots of water
4
Clark County commissioner lied about missing texts, judge says
Clark County commissioner lied about missing texts, judge says
5
Woman shot, killed near Southern Highlands identified
Woman shot, killed near Southern Highlands identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Guns are showcased at 2nd Amendment Gun Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Erik Verd ...
LETTER: Let’s get weapons of war off our streets
James Geffert Las Vegas

People will still kill people. But they will kill a lot fewer wielding six-shooters than assault rifles equipped with extended magazines.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: McCarthy and the debt ceiling
Guy Heston Las Vegas

Mr. McCarthy’s amateur antics may get good marks from his political base, but he gets an F grade in common sense economics. The bill is due. Pay it.

More stories for you
COMMENTARY: Free trade is a winner in war on poverty
COMMENTARY: Free trade is a winner in war on poverty
CARTOON: Four more years?
CARTOON: Four more years?
EDITORIAL: Democrats need to support Lombardo’s education reforms
EDITORIAL: Democrats need to support Lombardo’s education reforms
VICTOR JOECKS: Jones joins long line of corrupt Nevada Democrats
VICTOR JOECKS: Jones joins long line of corrupt Nevada Democrats
Foothill blanks Tech in baseball — PHOTOS
Foothill blanks Tech in baseball — PHOTOS
Clark County commissioner should resign, Nevada GOP says
Clark County commissioner should resign, Nevada GOP says