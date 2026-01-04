LETTER: Raiders represent organizational failure

The Raiders continue to abuse their fans and overstay their Las Vegas welcome, as every sports outlet and commentator indicated they were tanking for the first overall draft pick and yet the non-player administrative leaders of this 2-14 team insisted that was not the case.

Three of their best players finished the previous game on the field and yet all three are assigned to the injured reserve list, making them ineligible for the rest of the year.

The players did their best versus the New York Giants, no doubt, hoping to catch the eye of their next team. What free agent would want to come to this organization that promotes a culture of losing? We certainly would not lure those also considering the Giants, as they played to win because they have both organizational dignity and respect for their fans.

The Raiders have neither and also have proven to lack any coaching, management or leadership competence. This means, first pick or not, that they have a high likelihood of messing that up, too. Instead of being stuck with misfit teams, let’s hope, at least, that when the NBA comes to Las Vegas it is an expansion team.