LETTER: Raiders season comes to a close

It’s obvious that work continues to be required to field a winning team, but celebrating a below .500 season seems a little odd.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) looks for some yards while pursued by Denver Broncos cornerback Ja'Quan McMillian (29) during the second half of their NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Your Monday lead sports story was headlined “Cause for Celebration” in bold letters. I’m a little confused as to what is being celebrated. Was it a below .500 (8-9) record, once again missing the playoffs, no playoff wins since 2002 or something else?

Maybe next year. But it’ll probably be without Antonio Pierce, as it’s likely the owner will once again go for a high-profile coach. The last interim coach — who led them into the playoffs, by the way — was let go. Let’s hope next year’s there will indeed be a “Cause to Celebrate.”