LETTER: Rain, rain go away

Homeowners should be careful not to water when wet weather comes to the valley.

I have written before about not watering when rain is expected in the Vegas area. There should be some type of advisement to all to turn off their irrigation clocks when rain is expected. Did any of the local news stations or weather people bring this up? Nothing that I saw. Did the Review-Journal bring this up anywhere? No. Again, nothing.

My clock is turned off and will stay off until watering is needed, one time a week.