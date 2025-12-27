53°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Rain, rain go away

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Making it easier to lose money
Andrea Travnicek, assistant secretary for water and science for the Interior Department, gives ...
LETTER: The Southwest needs a pricing model for water
(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
LETTER: Land, land everywhere …
Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/La ...
LETTER: Water meeting in Las Vegas
Jon Gunter Las Vegas
December 26, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

I have written before about not watering when rain is expected in the Vegas area. There should be some type of advisement to all to turn off their irrigation clocks when rain is expected. Did any of the local news stations or weather people bring this up? Nothing that I saw. Did the Review-Journal bring this up anywhere? No. Again, nothing.

My clock is turned off and will stay off until watering is needed, one time a week.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
LETTER: Not a fan
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

The president is not a good person.

The Dome of the U.S. Capitol Building. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Bipartisan legislation awaits Congress
Wayne Willis North Las Vegas

As Congress enjoys a holiday recess after a divisive year, there are opportunities for bipartisan progress that Nevada’s delegation can lead. Two key efforts deserve immediate support.

MORE STORIES