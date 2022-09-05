100°F
LETTER: Raise the gaming tax in Nevada?

Ron Moore Las Vegas
September 4, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
Circus Circus casino floor pictured on March 12, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

In his Aug. 28 column on why Nevada Republicans should propose raising the gaming tax, Victor Joecks shows why Nevadans are not fully engaged in the issues that make our state great: They have foreigners (nonNevadans) pay our bills.

If our sugar daddies and mommies pay our way, why should we try to make our state budget fiscally responsible? Why drive a hooptie when daddy is paying? Personal responsibility demands that we stop punishing working class and poor Nevadans with the regressive sales tax while allowing the fat cats to get fatter on the backs of the poor. Proposing a state income tax is simply common sense and responsible citizenship.

If we invest, we have an interest in how our money is spent. If we don’t, then let them eat cake. We should be embarrassed to be a population of tax cheats and deadbeats. Have we no sense of decency?

