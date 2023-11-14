58°F
Letters

LETTER: Raising penalties for illegal fireworks won’t do much

J. Auerbach Las Vegas
November 13, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The penalty for illegal fireworks has just gone up in the city of Las Vegas (Saturday Review-Journal). Is that a joke? Last Fourth of July there were more than 10,000 complaints about illegal fireworks. According to the article, 57 citations were written. Most first-time offenders got a warning.

Illegal fireworks injure people, start fires, destroy property and scare the hell out of pets for hours on end — not to mention the disruption of those trying to sleep. If the chance of getting caught is less than 1 percent — and once you are caught the penalty is a warning — why would anybody in their right mind think that this new law is going to change the behavior of those in our rampant narcissistic, entitlement society?

