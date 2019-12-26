41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Raising the smoking age to 21

Marcia Romano Las Vegas
December 25, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated December 25, 2019 - 9:29 pm

The legal drinking age is 21 across the country and now the smoking age is going to follow. I would like to suggest one more law that needs changing.

The voting age was changed from 21 to 18 under President Richard Nixon after passage of the 26th amendment in 1971. This was done because of the Vietnam War. Many young men were drafted in those days, and it made sense.

Today, there is no longer a draft, and there are not as many young people on their own paying taxes who have the life experience to warrant voting at such a young age. Too many just vote for whoever promises them “free stuff.” Raise the voting age back to 21.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)
LETTER: A holiday poem
David Dandrea Henderson

Nancy Pelosi, the Roadrunner and the Coyote.

Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The FBI’s black eye
Brandon Taylor Henderson

Democrats abused the power of the FISA court, and now we risk being unable to prevent an attack.

President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
LETTER: Trump investigations and wasted money
David Dandrea Henderson

The sad part about Congress and the investigations that never end is that millions of taxpayer dollars have been wasted.