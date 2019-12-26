LETTER: Raising the smoking age to 21

The legal drinking age is 21 across the country and now the smoking age is going to follow. I would like to suggest one more law that needs changing.

The voting age was changed from 21 to 18 under President Richard Nixon after passage of the 26th amendment in 1971. This was done because of the Vietnam War. Many young men were drafted in those days, and it made sense.

Today, there is no longer a draft, and there are not as many young people on their own paying taxes who have the life experience to warrant voting at such a young age. Too many just vote for whoever promises them “free stuff.” Raise the voting age back to 21.