We don’t need an appeaser in chief.

Businessman Vivek Ramaswamy talks with Sean Hannity in the spin room after a Republican presidential primary debate hosted by FOX News Channel Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

During the Republican presidential candidate debate on Wednesday, Vivek Ramaswamy outlined how he would approach Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Nikki Haley criticized him for being unschooled in foreign policy. I disagree with Ms. Haley.

Mr. Ramaswamy clearly studied at the Neville Chamberlain school for how to deal with a strongman dictator.