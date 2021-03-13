LETTER: Ramirez cartoon on British royals hits the mark

The whole idea of individuals just being born into a lifetime of being financed for an extravagant lifestyle is ridiculous.

A sign depicting the image of Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, hangs outside the Duke of Sussex pub near Waterloo station, London, Tuesday March 9, 2021. Prince Harry and Meghan's explosive TV interview has divided people around the world, rocking an institution that is struggling to modernize with claims of racism and callousness toward a woman struggling with suicidal thoughts. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

The Tuesday Michael Ramirez cartoon on the British royals could not have been more accurate. These two individuals are an example of overdone privilege and yet want privacy from the public.

I, for one, am very tired of the constant exposures they and their families receive here in the United States. If it wasn’t for the British people accepting the idea of royalty, no one would care about their daily lives and the fact that there are other countries with royalty, but you very seldom hear about them.

The whole idea of individuals just being born into a lifetime of being financed for an extravagant lifestyle is ridiculous, and I am quite sure the majority of British citizens would prefer this program become extinct.