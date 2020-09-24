LETTER: Ramirez cartoon on Ginsburg was a home run

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

In regard to Michael Ramirez’s Sunday cartoon, “Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 1933-2020”: Perfect. An absolutely beautiful, deeply symbolic statement for national unity.

With all the superficial calls for unity from both sides of the political spectrum, Mr. Ramirez has nailed it: two intellectual giants who often argue forcefully from opposite sides on issues of the most crucial national importance can still be enduring personal friends.

What a great teaching moment for all Americans.